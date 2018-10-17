Ariana Grande taking break from social media following Pete Davidson split: 'It's very sad'

Ariana Grande is taking a break from social media.

Just two days after it was revealed that the 25-year-old singer and Pete Davidson have called off their engagement, Grande announced an internet hiatus.

“Ok today was v special and i’m so grateful i was able to be there,” Grande said in a post on her Instagram Stories, which has since been deleted in reference to Tuesday’s taping of NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween.

“Time to say bye bye again to the internet for just a lil bit,” Grande continued. “It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not trying to see rn. It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep going. love u. and thank u for bein here always,” Grande added.

The announcement comes just a few hours after Grande spoke candidly about her “anxiety” in a different Instagram Stories post.

“Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!” the singer captioned a photo of herself, which showed off her makeup, specifically her green lip shade.

“Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d— finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye,” Grande added.

Wicked’s 15th-anniversary special will air on NBC later this month.

Grande and Davidson, 24, ended their engagement after four months together. “It was way too much too soon,” a Grande source told PEOPLE. “It’s not shocking to anyone.”

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that the decision to split was a mutual choice, as both the “God Is a Woman” singer and the Saturday Night Live star felt the timing wasn’t right.

The couple’s split comes after Grande has endured a difficult few weeks as she came to terms with the loss of former boyfriend Mac Miller, who died from an apparent drug overdose on Sept. 7. After venting about her emotional exhaustion to her Twitter followers, the star took some much-needed time off.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” her team told PEOPLE in September. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”