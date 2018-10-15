Foo Fighters invite 10-year-old fan on stage to cover Metallica with them

Foo Fighters

Show Details
type
Music
Genre
Rock
placeholder
Christian Holub
October 15, 2018 at 01:16 PM EDT

Sometimes dreams do come true. When the Foo Fighters made a tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday night, they invited a 10-year-old boy named Collier Cash Rule on stage. Frontman Dave Grohl asked the boy if he played any instruments. After Rule said he played guitar and knew a few Metallica songs, Grohl gave him his own guitar and had him play lead on a cover of “Enter Sandman.”

After the song finished, Rule asked what he should do with the guitar, and Grohl told him he could keep it. As the boy walked off, Grohl joked, “if I see that s— on eBay next week, I’m gonna find you!” He shouldn’t have worried. When KMBC News caught up with the Rule family in the days following the concert, they found Collier happily strumming his new guitar on his couch. Rule’s mother said she had just bought him his first guitar (“like a cheap little Toys R Us Darth Vader guitar”) just two years ago, but that he’s been practicing on it every day since.

“Look out world, next generation of rockers coming soon to an arena near you!” Grohl wrote in a tweet.

Watch the full video above.

Related content:

Foo Fighters

type
Music
Genre
Rock
Complete Coverage
Foo Fighters

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now