Foo Fighters invite 10-year-old fan on stage to cover Metallica with them

Sometimes dreams do come true. When the Foo Fighters made a tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday night, they invited a 10-year-old boy named Collier Cash Rule on stage. Frontman Dave Grohl asked the boy if he played any instruments. After Rule said he played guitar and knew a few Metallica songs, Grohl gave him his own guitar and had him play lead on a cover of “Enter Sandman.”

After the song finished, Rule asked what he should do with the guitar, and Grohl told him he could keep it. As the boy walked off, Grohl joked, “if I see that s— on eBay next week, I’m gonna find you!” He shouldn’t have worried. When KMBC News caught up with the Rule family in the days following the concert, they found Collier happily strumming his new guitar on his couch. Rule’s mother said she had just bought him his first guitar (“like a cheap little Toys R Us Darth Vader guitar”) just two years ago, but that he’s been practicing on it every day since.

“Look out world, next generation of rockers coming soon to an arena near you!” Grohl wrote in a tweet.

