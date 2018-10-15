Chance the Rapper goes undercover as a Lyft driver for a good cause

If you recently ordered a Lyft in Chicago, there’s a chance you had a very famous driver.

Chance the Rapper became the latest celebrity to participate in “Undercover Lyft,” with the Grammy winner getting behind the wheel to promote the ride-hailing service’s “Round Up & Donate” program, which allows riders to round up their fare and donate the extra money to a charity of their choice. Naturally, those charities include Chance’s The New Chance Arts and Literature Fund.

The rapper was able to convince many of his passengers that he was an aspiring musician named John, even as he dropped memorable lyrics from some of his most popular songs. But one rider couldn’t be fooled, instantly recognizing Chance when he got in the car and asking, “Do you know who you are?”

Watch the video above for more.

