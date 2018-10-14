Lady Gaga breaks music record as A Star is Born soundtrack debuts at No. 1

Lady Gaga‘s star is shining brighter than ever as her latest album notches a major music milestone for women.

The soundtrack for A Star is Born — credited to performers Gaga and Bradley Cooper as lead artists — has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making Gaga the only woman to have five No. 1 albums this decade as its parent film finishes its sophomore weekend in wide theatrical release.

Gaga previously attained the record in October 2016 upon the release of her fifth solo album Joanne, which became her fourth LP to top the domestic charts following 2011’s Born This Way, 2013’s Artpop, and 2014’s Cheek to Cheek. While the distinction currently belongs to Gaga with five No. 1 albums released since 2010, Taylor Swift previously tied the feat in 2017 with her Reputation album, her fourth chart-topper of the decade. Overall across the same period, Gaga’s tally ties with Future, J.Cole, and Kanye West. Drake leads with eight No. 1 albums released in the ’10s, followed by Justin Bieber with six.

A collection of original songs crafted for the musically tinged romance about a fading singer (Cooper) who takes a budding ingénue (Gaga) under his wing, the A Star is Born soundtrack shifted 231,000 album-equivalent units. The total included over 162,000 pure album sales combined with roughly 32,000 track equivalent albums and 37,000 streaming equivalent albums, according to Billboard.

The A Star is Born soundtrack — featuring songs with pop, rock, country, and R&B influences — is comprised of collaborations between Gaga, Cooper, “The Cure” producer Mark Nilan Jr., Joanne executive producer Mark Ronson, Artpop contributor Nick Monson, “Born This Way” producer DJ White Shadow, rocker Lukas Nelson, legendary songwriter Diane Warren, “Million Reasons” scribe Hillary Lindsey, Jason Isbell, and Miike Snow’s Andrew Wyatt. Like the film itself, the soundtrack is expected to be a major contender at the upcoming Academy Awards, particularly in the Best Original Song Category thanks to compositions like “I’ll Never Love Again” and the Billboard Hot 100 top 40 hit “Shallow.”

A Star is Born is now playing in theaters nationwide. Watch the music video for “Shallow” above.

