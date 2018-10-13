Prince estate demands Trump 'cease all use' of singer's music at rallies

There goes another catalogue of music President Donald Trump can’t use for his rallies.

The Prince estate got word that Trump had been using “Purple Rain” on playlists for his pre-Midterm rallies, like the president held in Southaven, Mississippi last week. Omarr Baker, Prince’s half-brother, relayed a statement on behalf of the musician’s estate this week to tell Trump to knock it off.

“The Prince Estate has never given permission to President Trump or The White House to use Prince’s songs and have requested that they cease all use immediately,” the statement read.

It’s unclear if the estate formally filed a cease and desist in court. A rep did not immediately respond to EW’s request for further comment.

Neil Young, Steven Tyler, R.E.M., Adele, the Rolling Stones, Queen, and multiple other musicians either formally or informally asked Trump to stop using their music for his political gatherings, dating as far back to when Trump was on the presidential campaign trail.

At least, he still has Kanye West and Kid Rock on his side, right?

