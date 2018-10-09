Janet Jackson, Def Leppard, and more nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

This year’s batch of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees bring us a list of those up for induction into the hallowed institution of music history. It’s also a reminder that some folks still haven’t been formally inducted.

Take Janet Jackson. The pioneering performer behind “Made For Now” was nominated multiple times for the Hall of Fame and got the snub every time. She’s nominated again this year, though in the past brother Michael Jackson was inducted in 2001 and fellow influencer Madonna was inducted in 2008. Will this finally be her time?

LL Cool J, Kraftwerk, and The Zombies have also been nominated multiple times before but were never inducted. Their latest nominations for the class of 2019 come alongside Jackson, Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Devo, John Prine, MC5, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Roxy Music, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, The Cure, The Zombies, and Todd Rundgren.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock; Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock; Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

Devo, Roxy Music, Nicks (as a solo performer, Fleetwood Mac was inducted in 1998), Prine, and Rundgren are all first-time nominees.

A voting body comprised of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and music industry insiders will decide on the inductees, to be formally announced this December.

Fans can also participate by going to rockhall.com and can cast votes for the artist they believe to be most deserving. Votes are limited to one per day and run online until 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 9. They will then be tallied as a “fan’s ballot” and will be factored in with the other ballots to decide the 2019 class.

