Coheed and Cambria invade a dance performance in 'Old Flames' video

It’s a story of romance, regret, and dancing in a bank in the newest video from prog-rock mainstays Coheed and Cambria.

The fourth single off their upcoming album Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures, “Old Flames” traces the story of lost love and remorse. It’s all part of the band’s epic 16-year-old Amory Wars, a science-fiction saga that has spanned music, comic books, and novellas.

“This record didn’t really present itself until I was maybe a third of the way through it,” Claudio Sanchez, the band’s frontman, tells EW, about the new LP. “I knew, I was returning to the Amory Wars, I just need to kind of figure out how to do that. Where is the most interesting part that has the most mystique to it?”

Some of it certainly lies in this “Old Flames” video, which you can check out above. Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures is out Oct. 5.

Additional reporting by Dan Hyman