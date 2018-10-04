Two badass chicks from the Moulin Rouge reunited for a major performance Wednesday night in New York City.

During the first of two Radio City Music hall dates on her Liberation tour, Christina Aguilera invited her “Lady Marmalade” collaborator Lil’ Kim onstage to perform the 2001 hit as Bill and Hillary Clinton watched from the audience.

“We’ve got a surprise: Lil’ Kim, Lil’ Kim, Lil’ Kim!” Aguilera told the crowd just before the rapper joined her for the remainder of the song, which the pair initially released alongside fellow featured artists Pink and Mýa as part of the soundtrack to Baz Luhrman’s Nicole Kidman-starring musical Moulin Rouge. A cover of the 1974 smash by girl group Labelle, the song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to win the Grammy for best pop collaboration.

Fans captured snapshots of the Clintons watching Wednesday’s performance — which was also attended by supermodel and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Carmen Carrera — while the couple additionally posed for photos with Aguilera at the venue.

Lil’ Kim wasn’t the only Xtina collaborator to make an appearance at the concert, as A Great Big World joined the pop icon for a rendition of their 2013 Aguilera-assisted smash “Say Something” later in the show.

Aguilera’s Liberation tour marks her first traveling gig since she took her Back to Basics album on the road in 2006. The tour’s parent album — her first in six years — debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 in June, spawning the singles “Accelerate” featuring 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla Sign and “Fall In Line” featuring Demi Lovato.

The Liberation tour continues through Nov. 13. Watch Aguilera reunite with Lil’ Kim in the video above, and check out more fan-captured content from Wednesday’s performance below.

Tonight’s Christina Aguilera concert was the future that liberals wanted: an intercultural gay marriage proposal, a beautiful Latina trans icon, Bill and Hillary Clinton & Lil’ Kim! Thank you, @xtina, for a wonderful GAY evening! ✨🏳️‍🌈🦄✨ #LiberationTour pic.twitter.com/npRmMIKVc8 — Matt Polidoro (@Polidorable) October 4, 2018

