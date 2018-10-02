Taylor Swift to open American Music Awards with performance

Are you ready for this?

Taylor Swift will open this year’s American Music Awards with a performance, the pop star announced on Tuesday morning’s episode of Good Morning America. “Good morning, America, it’s Taylor,” she said in the clip that was played out to New York City’s Times Square. “I just wanted to say I’m going to be opening up the American Music Awards with a performance.”

“Don’t be too excited about it, my god,” she added to her cat Meredith who slunk away mid-announcement. The singer will perform “I Did Something Bad,” from her Reputation album at the Oct. 9 show, her first performance at an awards ceremony in almost three years. Swift is also nominated for Artist of the Year, going up against her pal Ed Sheeran, Drake, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone.

Hosted by Black-ish‘s Tracee Ellis Ross, the AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.