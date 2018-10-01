Recent EGOT winner John Legend always seems to be ahead of the times. This year, he’s even celebrating Christmas in October.

The multiplatinum singer-songwriter announced his first Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas, Monday morning on Twitter. The minute-long video includes a behind-the-scenes look at a holiday-themed photo shoot with Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their daughter, Luna, as well as a snippet of “Bring Me Love,” one of six original tracks on the album.

A Legendary Christmas will also feature eight classic Christmas songs, including “Silver Bells,” “Christmas Time Is Here,” and “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire).” The album is executive-produced by Raphael Saadiq, with additional vocals from jazz bassist and singer Esperanza Spalding on “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and harmonica from Stevie Wonder on “What Christmas Means to Me,” the first track on the LP.

Columbia Records will release A Legendary Christmas on Oct. 26, giving fans ample time to get into the holiday spirit. However, it seems that the 39-year-old musician has been celebrating the season for months: Teigen mentioned the project back in July, when she posted a Boomerang of her husband dancing to his new tunes on Twitter.

In a tropical paradise. August. John excitedly listening to his Christmas album every day all day. He’s very excited for you guys to hear! pic.twitter.com/8pLfZkXN6L — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 31, 2018

To accompany the album, the “All of Me” singer will embark on a 25-date national tour, beginning Nov. 15 in Clearwater, Florida, and wrapping up on Dec. 30 in San Diego.