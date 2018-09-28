Watch Will Smith return to rap roots with Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny for Está Rico

A gritty criminal underworld acts as the backdrop for Will Smith’s latest music video featuring Marc Anthony and Puerto Rican Latin-trap star Bad Bunny.

The track “Está Rico” was unveiled on Thursday along with the cinematic promo, which features Smith decked out in ’90s-inspired costumes while a more dressed down Anthony enjoys the company of some scantily clad ladies.

The debut comes a little over a week after Smith celebrated his friendship with Anthony in a touching Instagram post, where the actor referred to the singer as his brother.

“Will and I have always wanted to work on a musical collaboration,” Anthony said in a press release. “This song seems perfect for this moment we’re both experiencing creatively. Working with Bad Bunny for the first time has been a great surprise. We all had a magnificent chemistry, and that energy is palpable in both the music and the video.”

Hours before the song was released, Smith shared a video via the photo-sharing site of the pair in the recording studio together, in which Anthony embraces the star after singing a verse of the tune.

“Oh we ain’t stopping… birthday week continues tomorrow… imma drop new music with @MarcAnthony and @BadBunnyPR!! #EstaRico,” Smith captioned the clip.

Smith turned 50 on Tuesday and marked the occasion by sharing footage of himself bungee-jumping from a helicopter.

Earlier this year, he teased his return to music after 18 years with a sample of the song “To the Clique.” In June, he lent his voice to the song “Live It Up,” along with Albanian singer Era Istrefi, which was released to coincide with the 2018 FIFA World Cup.