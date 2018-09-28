After years of delays, Lil Wayne’s long-awaited album Tha Carter V is finally here. The rapper’s 12th studio album hit streaming services and iTunes late on Thursday, just in time for Wayne’s 36th birthday.

Clocking in at 23 tracks, Tha Carter V includes guest spots from other hip-hop superstars like Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Snoop Dogg. One track, “Dedicate,” even samples a speech from former President Barack Obama — specifically, that time he warned “our kids can’t all aspire to be LeBron, or Lil Wayne.”

Tha Carter V arrives seven whole years after Tha Carter IV. It was originally supposed to come out four years ago, but was delayed by a feud between Wayne and his Cash Money label boss Birdman, his one-time mentor. In June of this year, the two parties finally settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit, ending the feud that had kept this album from seeing the light of day. Wayne finally announced its official release earlier this week.

After much waiting, fans can finally hear Tha Carter V. Listen through Spotify below.