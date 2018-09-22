British singer and pianist Chas Hodges has died at the age of 74. In the ’70s, Hodges formed the dup Chas and Dave with bassist Dave Peacock and scored a string of hits in the UK. The pair performed a style of music which became known as “rockney” and combined rock, music hall humor, and the pub “singalong.” Chas and Dave’s best-known songs included “Gertcha,” “Rabbit,” and “Ain’t No Pleasing You.”

Hodges began his career as a session musician and played with both Gene Vincent and Jerry Lee Lewis. In 1966, he toured with the Beatles as a member of the Fab Four’s opening act Cliff Bennett and the Rebel Rousers.

Before finding fame, Hodges and Peacock played on the 1975 Labi Siffre track “I Got The…” Eminem would later sample the song for his hit “My Name Is.”

Hodges’ death was announced on the official Chas and Dave Twitter page. According to the announcement, Hodges suffered organ failure and passed away in his sleep.

