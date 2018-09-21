Kelly Clarkson roasts iHeartRadio for not playing her music, company responds

Kelly Clarkson isn’t quite feeling the love from iHeartRadio these days and she made it known.

The singer and future daytime talk show host called out the company on social media for allegedly keeping her music off its stations. iHeartRadio has since responded to deny this claim, and now Clarkson is looking forward to be proven wrong.

iHeart reported on the news that Clarkson, who also happens to be performing this weekend in Las Vegas as part of the iHeartRadio Music Festival, will host The Kelly Clarkson Show starting in fall 2019. “#iHeartFestival performer? Check. Talk show host? Check,” the tweet read. “@kelly_clarkson is doing it all.”

“….except for getting my songs played on your stations,” Clarkson retorted on Thursday night. “I guess I’m cool enough to invite but not cool enough to play my record. #truth #check #seeyasaturday HAHAHAHAHAHA #MeaningOfLife.”

….except for getting my songs played on your stations. I guess I’m cool enough to invite but not cool enough to play my record. #truth #check #seeyasaturday HAHAHAHAHAHA #MeaningOfLife https://t.co/WNGa0xqAyN — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) September 20, 2018

In a statement, released to Variety, a rep for iHeartRadio said, “Kelly has always been one of our most played artists. As soon as her record company puts out her next song, we’ll be playing that one too.”

So now Clarkson is calling on the company to be “#partners” and prove it. “Alright iHeartRadio lets do this!!” she tweeted Friday morning. “I’m gonna keep singing/working my ass off and you give #Heat” — her song off Meaning of Life — “a fair shot!! That’s all I’m asking! That’s all any artist asks for. Mama’s ready!! #iHeartFestival #letsdothis #partners #musicforthewin.”

Alright iHeartRadio lets do this!! I’m gonna keep singing/working my ass off and you give #Heat a fair shot!! That’s all I’m asking! That’s all any artist asks for. Mama’s ready!! #iHeartFestival #letsdothis #partners #musicforthewin https://t.co/mhpIfa57V8 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) September 21, 2018

Clarkson joins artists like Fleetwood Mac, Childish Gambino, Justin Timberlake, Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey, Imagine Dragons, and Shawn Mendes at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, which starts today and goes through Saturday.