Robyn announces title and release date for first album in eight years

Robyn is cooking up a sweet treat for her fans.

The Swedish pop star announced Wednesday the album title and release date for her first full-length album in eight years, Honey, which is set to drop on Oct. 26.

“I’m on the set for my first music video for this album and I just wanted to tell you in person it’s going to be out really soon,” Robyn said in a short Instagram video tied to the reveal. “It’s a personal album and there’s so many things that have happened throughout making it that it’s really just hard for me to explain it in one go. I think the best way is maybe for you to listen to it but, I’m so happy it’s finally done.”

Robyn further confirmed the album will feature production from longtime collaborator Klas Åhlund, who co-wrote and produced several of the singer’s tracks from the Body Talk era including “Hang with Me” and “Indestructible.” Mr. Tophat, whom earlier recorded the 2016 EP Trust Me with Robyn, also contributed to Honey alongside Metronomy’s Joseph Mount and Kindness musician Adam Bainbridge.

In anticipation of Honey, Robyn previously released the glistening, somber electronic pop anthem “Missing U” as the LP’s lead single in early August. She also teased the album’s title track at the top of 2017 during the closing credits of “Full Disclosure,” one of the last episodes of the sixth and final season of Lena Dunham’s HBO dramedy Girls.

“I sent [Lena] some music I’m working on and she picked ‘Honey.’ It wasn’t ready to be released, but I finished this version for her and Girls,” Robyn said of the song’s inclusion at the time. “Thank you, Lena Dunham, for making this TV show that flips my brain like a burger like 15 times every episode, I love that feeling! And for bringing up all these emotionally complex situations in such a brilliant way, without making excuses. And thank you for asking me to make music for your work.”

Though she has worked with several other artists — including La Bagatelle Magique and Röyksopp — on various extended plays over the years, Robyn’s last proper album, Body Talk, dropped to heavy critical acclaim in 2010 as it spawned popular singles like “Dancing On My Own” and “Call Your Girlfriend.” Before that, she found stateside success with her 1995 music debut Robyn Is Here, which generated two top-10 singles — “Show Me Love” and “Do You Know (What It Takes)” — in the US.

Honey is out Oct. 26. Robyn’s official website (which has been updated with artwork seemingly lifted from the forthcoming album) is now taking sign-ups for album pre-saves on Spotify.