Maroon 5 will reportedly headline Super Bowl halftime show

It appears Super Bowl LIII already has its entertainment sorted out.

According to a report from Variety, Maroon 5 will headline the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Atlanta. Us Weekly also reports, “The offer has been extended and they’ve pretty much accepted.” However, reps for the NFL and the band did not respond to EW’s request for comment.

“It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show,” the NFL said in a statement to THR. “We are continuing to work with Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show.”

Don Arnold/WireImage

Justin Timberlake performed at this year’s Super Bowl, which followed previous headliners Lady Gaga, Coldplay (with pop-ins from Beyonce and Bruno Mars), and Katy Perry (with pop-ins from Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz).

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine said in a 2015 interview with Howard Stern that they had been on a “short list” of groups for some time. “We very actively want to play the Super Bowl,” Levine said. It looks like now is finally their time.

The band debuted their music video for “Girls Like You” earlier this year with a plethora of celebrity guest appearances, including Gal Gadot, Jennifer Lopez, Ellen DeGeneres, and a rap from Cardi B. More recently, they collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on the song “Don’t Wanna Know.”

At the moment, the guys are out touring their latest album Red Pill Blues.