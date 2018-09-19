Kiss announce final tour (again)

The members of Kiss are hanging up the platform heels and wiping off the face paint.

The enduring glam rockers announced Wednesday that they’ll be playing their final shows as part of a multiyear End of the Road world tour. Dates and locations have yet to be revealed, but are expected in the next several weeks.

Kiss made the announcement following a performance of “Detroit Rock City” on NBC’s America’s Got Talent (which you can watch above).

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” the band said in a statement. “This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. Kiss Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet, and we’ll go out the same way we came in… unapologetic and unstoppable.”

This is not the first time the band has announced a goodbye tour. The Kiss Farewell Tour ran from 2000 to 2001, only for the group to declare in 2002 that they would not be retiring as originally planned.

But in an interview with Glasgow Live last year, Kiss co-founder Gene Simmons said, “We’re not going to be able to do this into our 70s — and I’m 67 now. But we’ll do it for a few more years, and when we think it’s time to go, we’ll go.”

He added, “We’ll do it the right way, with a big party. I’d like to think we’d do something that rocks the planet.”