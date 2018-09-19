Allman Brothers Band's Dickey Betts in critical condition after 'freak accident'

Dickey Betts is in critical but stable condition after an accident at his Sarasota, Florida, home on Monday.

Betts’ manager and longtime friend David Spero confirmed the news to PEOPLE, adding, “I know his fans will see [Dickey] soon.”

The 74-year-old singer and founding The Allman Brothers Band guitarist fell and hit his head, according to a statement posted on Facebook, Twitter and his website Wednesday.

Please say a prayer for brother Dickey:

“He went out to his backyard on Little Sarasota Bay and while playing with the family dog, slipped and cracked his head, causing bleeding from the brain,” the statement read.

The “Ramblin’ Man” writer has been sedated at a local hospital following the accident Monday evening and is scheduled for brain surgery on Friday to relieve swelling.

“The family appreciates all of your thoughts and prayers during this very trying time. Dickey is a notorious fighter and he is displaying that now!” Betts’ wife, Donna, said in the statement.

Betts previously canceled tour dates after suffering a minor stroke at his Sarasota home in August.

Three months prior, he returned to the stage after a four-and-a-half-year hiatus to perform with his new Dickey Betts Band, which includes his son and guitarist Duane. The band was set to go on tour later this year.

“It was just a few days ago that Dickey was telling me how excited he was to get back in front of the fans on November 1. It is very unfortunate, for all involved, that we need to cancel those shows. Please add Dickey into your thoughts and prayers,” Spero added.

Betts is one of the last two original The Allman Brothers Band members, along with Jai Johanny “Jaimoe” Johanson. Drummer Butch Trucks died in January 2017 at age 69 and singer Gregg Allman died in May 2017 at age 69.