Travelin' man: Bob Seger announces final tour

Bob Seger is ready to turn the page on touring. The beloved, 73-year-old Michigan rocker has announced his final outing, dubbed the Travelin’ Man tour, with his Silver Bullet Band, to begin this November in Grand Rapids, Michigan and stretch across the U.S. and Canada into 2019.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has had an impressive run of classic hits including “Old Time Rock and Roll,” “Night Moves,” “Against the Wind,” “Like a Rock,” and “Turn the Page” that were no doubt the staple of many fans’ summer nights. In addition to the Rock Hall, Seger was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012.

Additional shows are expected to be announced in coming weeks. Tickets for the first batch of dates go on sale Sept. 28 at BobSeger.com.