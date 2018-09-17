Paul McCartney tops the Billboard 200 for the first time in 36 years with new album Egypt Station

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ruth Kinane
September 17, 2018 at 03:23 PM EDT

Paul McCartney is back on top.

The Beatles singer has returned to the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart with his album Egypt Station — 36 years after his last chart-topper.

The album, which was on released Sept. 7, sold 153,000 copies in its first week alone making it McCartney’s first ever album to debut at number one. Though the Liverpudlian singer/songwriter has previously topped the chart eight times, Egypt Station is the first to snag the top spot straight off the bat while other entries have ascended to the position.

McCartney’s last number one album was 1982’s Tug of War, while his most recent offering, 2013’s NEW, peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200.

Though McCartney is raking in the individual achievements, the Beatles still own the record for the most number ones on the Billboard 200 with a staggering 19 No. 1 hits. Their last chart-topper was 2000’s greatest hits collection, fittingly titled 1, which stayed in the top spot for eight weeks, non-consecutively.

