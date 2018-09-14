Dolly Parton and Sia team up for new rendition of 'Here I Am'

Ruth Kinane
September 14, 2018 at 09:58 AM EDT

Need someone to understand? Dolly Parton and Sia are here with a helping hand.

The country legend and the Aussie singer/songwriter have gotten together to record a new rendition of Parton’s 1970’s hit, “Here I Am.” The tune is featured on the soundtrack for Netflix’s upcoming movie Dumplin’, which will also include other newly-recorded collaborations of some of Parton’s classic hits with the likes of Miranda Lambert, Mavis Staples, Elle King, Alison Krauss, Miley Cyrus, Rhonda Vincent as well as the film’s stars, Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald.

Early on Friday morning, Parton shared news of the song’s release on Twitter, writing: “Well I sure am proud to share the first single from the Dumplin’ soundtrack with y’all! I re-recorded ‘Here I Am’ with the incredible @Sia and I sure do hope you love it.”

Dumplin’ is directed by Anne Fletcher and based on Julie Murphy’s book of the same name. The movie tells the story of a plus-size teenage girl (Macdonald) who finds inspiration in Parton’s music. Her mother (played by Aniston) is a former beauty queen — so you can imagine the struggles there. It is expected Netflix will release Dumplin’ later this year, while the soundtrack will be released on November 30.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Rick Kern/Getty Images

Listen to a clip of the song below.

author
Julie Murphy
publisher
Harper Collins' imprint Balzer + Bray
Dumplin'

