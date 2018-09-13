Missy Elliott’s funky white sister is in the house!

On Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Mary Halsey — the woman who rose to fame after a video of her performing Elliott’s “Work It” at a Rhode Island barbecue went viral over the summer — stopped about to talk about her new-found fame and then received the surprise of a lifetime when the rapper appeared on stage to perform the hit alongside her.

Elliott saw the video of Halsey’s performance last month and reposted it for everyone to enjoy, dubbing Halsey her “funky white sister” and commenting in a tweet that Halsey “brought her home girl with her from da hood that keep tip toeing in the background with a plate of food” and that she “straight killed ‘Work It’ sound effects and all. I love it.”

“It was a shock,” Halsey tells DeGeneres of her success. “I never expected this. I put it out there and said ‘I want to go viral’ but I never thought it would happen.” Halsey goes on to share that she’s been singing Elliot’s song for 15 years (explains the near-perfect rendition) and that she originally picked it back in 2003 for a contest and spent a lot of time studying the lyrics. The reaction was so positive that she continued to perform the tune over the years.

We’re pretty sure this one will remain the most memorable performance for Halsey for some time. Watch the video above to see her reaction when Elliot joins her on stage to finish the song together.