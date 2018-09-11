Joan Jett is looking for a clean break. “I need a fresh start, let’s go back to the top, rewind the tape and reset the clock” she sings in “Fresh Start,” the hard-charging new single from Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, premiering today on EW.

The track — which was recorded exclusively for Bad Reputation, Jett’s upcoming documentary (out 9/28) about her life and career — is her first release since 2013, and touches on the difficulties rock singers face as they get older.

“Sometimes you need to say to yourself, ‘Am I still enjoying what I’m doing? I need to find the fire again,'” Jett tells EW’s Dan Reilly, about the song. “Part of it was just thinking about rock in general. It’s always been a young person’s game, writing about sex, love and partying. As rock and rollers get older, what do they write about? I’m not sure there’s an answer, but we’re looking for it.”

Keep an eye out for Jett’s full interview with EW later this month. In the meantime, you can listen to “Fresh Start” above — or hear Jett’s entire catalog, which was recently posted to streaming services for the first time.