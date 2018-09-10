10 of Carrie Underwood’s most dramatic lyrics

You can’t cry pretty… so maybe don’t let anyone see you listen to a playlist of Carrie Underwood ballads.

The onetime American Idol winner appears in EW’s Fall Music Preview (on stands now) teasing her upcoming sixth studio album, Cry Pretty (out Sept. 14). In celebration of her new music, we’ve scoured Underwood’s catalog for 10 of the saddest, the sweetest, and the Louisville Slugger-est lyrics the country songstress has ever belted out in a hit single. Read on to tear up — or maybe feel a little bit of rage.

“Cry Pretty”

It’s all the same when you’re looking in the mirror

A picture of pain, so let it flow like a river

This is peak Catharsis Carrie.

“Church Bells”

Jenny slipped something in his Tennessee whiskey

No law man was ever gonna find

And how he died is still a mystery

But he hit a woman for the very last time

Jenny! Who knew she had it in her?!

“Last Name”

Today I woke up thinking about Elvis somewhere in Vegas

I’m not sure how I got here

Or how this ring on my left hand just appeared outta nowhere

Well, that escalated quickly.

“Jesus Take the Wheel”

Jesus take the wheel

Take it from my hands

‘Cause I can’t do this on my own

I’m letting go

Oh my gosh, Carrie, do not let go!!!

“Just a Dream”

And she held on to all she had left of him

Oh, and what could’ve been

And then guns rang one last shot

And it felt like a bullet in her heart

You think it’s a sweet wedding song and then she hits you with that!

“Before He Cheats”

I dug my key into the side

Of his pretty little souped-up four wheel drive

Carved my name into his leather seats

I took a Louisville slugger to both headlights

I slashed a hole in all four tires

Maybe next time he’ll think before he cheats

Destroying both headlights and all four tires demonstrate a scrupulous commitment to vehicle-based vengeance that is admirable. But digging her actual name into the seats is the truly badass move on display here. She can’t even pretend it wasn’t her when she has personally branded that plush leather interior. But hey, who said she wants to pretend? What does she have to hide? Let the world know! This bastard is cheating scum and he picked the wrong girl to wrong! Good luck saving that souped-up ride, bro! Maybe next time you’ll think!

“Temporary Home”

This is my temporary home

It’s not where I belong

Windows in rooms that I’m passing through

This is just a stop on the way to where I’m going

I’m not afraid because I know this is my

Temporary home

This is a fine sentiment, but when she attributes it to a six-year-old boy?!

“Cowboy Casanova”

He looks like a cool drink of water

But he’s candy coated misery

He’s the devil in disguise

A snake with blue eyes

And he only comes out at night

Gives you feelings that you don’t wanna fight

You better run for your life

We get it, he’s a player.

“Blown Away”

There’s not enough rain in Oklahoma

To wash the sins out of that house

There’s not enough wind in Oklahoma

To rip the nails out of the past

Close second: When the long-suffering unnamed heroine locks herself in the cellar during a storm, leaving her drunk father passed out on the couch, and “some people called it taking shelter / She called it sweet revenge.” Damn!

“Dirty Laundry”

Now I’ma have to hang you out to dry, dry, dry

Clothespin all your secrets to the line, line, line

Leave ‘em blowing in the wind, just say goodbye to you

All those midnights sneaking in

I’m late again, oh, I’m so sorry

All the Ajax in the world ain’t gonna clean your dirty laundry

Who are all these men who are stupid enough to cheat on Carrie Underwood?