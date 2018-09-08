Watch Paul McCartney play a surprise show at New York's Grand Central Station

Paul McCartney’s multi-decade career in music continued on Friday with the release of his 17th solo album, Egypt Station. McCartney is one of the most famous rock musicians in the world, both for his work with The Beatles and as a solo artist. To celebrate his latest album, McCartney decided to give something back to fans in the form of a surprise show at New York City’s Grand Central Station.

Anyone passing through Grand Central on Friday night would have heard the music from McCartney and his band, though only invited guests were allowed behind black curtains to see the stage for the 24-song set. According to the Associated Press, the VIP crowd included Jon Bon Jovi, Meryl Streep, Amy Schumer, Kate Moss and Steve Buscemi. But it wasn’t exclusive for long; on Saturday, McCartney posted full video of the show.

As usual for McCartney concerts, the setlist combined his solo songs (including three tracks off Egypt Station) with famous Beatles tunes like “Can’t Buy Me Love” and “A Hard Day’s Night.” Though when McCartney played “Blackbird” he forgot the words — not once, but twice. As fans sang the lyrics to try and jog his memory, the singer said, “I know this song. I wrote it!” After successfully finishing it on the third try, he exclaimed, “I finally got it!”

Watch the full video above.