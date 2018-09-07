Mac Miller has died at the age of 26, TMZ reported Friday.

The rapper, born Malcolm McCormick, was found dead of an apparent overdose on Friday at his San Fernando Valley home, according to TMZ.

“All of us at Warner Bros. Records are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news of Mac Miller’s untimely passing,” the label’s Co-Chairman and COO Tom Corson said in a statement. “Mac was a hugely gifted and inspiring artist, with a pioneering spirit and a sense of humor that touched everyone he met. Mac’s death is a devastating loss and cuts short a life and a talent of huge potential, where the possibilities felt limitless. We join all of his fans across the globe in extending our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.”



Miller’s death comes just a month after he released his fifth studio album Swimming. Thursday night, he had tweeted, “I just wanna go on tour,” and subsequently shared a tour start date of Oct. 27.

Representatives for Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hailing from Pittsburgh, Miller started rapping as a teenager and first gained mainstream popularity with his 2011 song “Donald Trump.” Later that year, he released his debut studio album Blue Slide Park, which topped the Billboard charts and eventually went certified gold.

In recent years, Miller has opened up about his issues with sobriety, and back in May, he was arrested for drunk driving and hit and run. The incident led his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande to tweet, “Pls take care of yourself.”