Rapper Mac Miller died on Friday of an apparent drug overdose at the age of 26.

According to TMZ, Miller was found Friday at around noon at his San Fernando Valley home where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following news of his death, many celebrities began to pay their respects via social media. Jaden Smith, Chance the Rapper, and Khalid were among those who posted touching tributes to the star.

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace @MacMiller Thank you for everything. I’m devastated. I’ll never forget summer of 2013. pic.twitter.com/l5bN6DyGYI — pat (@patthemanager) September 7, 2018

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Its so crazy cause earl literally hit me up this morning him and vince were real friebds I met at a pivotal time in my life through mac. This shit hurts so bad. If you love someone male sure u tell em — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

God fucking dammit. You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn't be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I fucking love you mac. — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018

Rip Mac miller — Diplo ⚡️ (@diplo) September 7, 2018

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018

Woke up to some bullshit RIP Mac Miller — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@goSwaeLee) September 7, 2018

this hurts my heart man RIP bro @MacMiller — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) September 7, 2018

we spoke less than two weeks ago. Wtf dude. This makes me so sad. Rip Mac!!! @MacMiller pic.twitter.com/rox5fyThSA — Underdog (@lilyachty) September 7, 2018

Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller ❤️ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 7, 2018

Someone gave Mac Miller aome bad drugs… I’m not sure anyone will convince me of anything different. — The Old Man (@oldmanebro) September 7, 2018

So sad to hear the news about @MacMiller. Such a talented artist. My condolences go out to his family and loved ones 🙏 RIP — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) September 7, 2018

seeing anyone go saddens. seeing the young go… god damn — el-p (@therealelp) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

Stunned about Mac Miller. Too young . RIP — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace Mac Miller and deepest sympathy to his family. This is a very sad day. — Joel Madden (@JoelMadden) September 7, 2018

Devastating news to hear about another young person overdosing…this time losing their life. RIP Mac Miller, gone far too soon. 🙏🏼😓 — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) September 7, 2018

Rest in your peace Mac Miller.

Always exuded so much kindness and goodness.

Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 7, 2018

Wow. Mac Miller. So sad. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and fans 💔 — Katie Stevens (@thekatiestevens) September 7, 2018

The 1975 would like to send our love and thoughts to the family, friends and family of Mac Miller — matty (@Truman_Black) September 7, 2018

Met Mac Miller back in 2012. Super sweet guy. So many lives lost to mental health and addiction. Please reach out for help if you or someone you know is struggling. There are people here for you. — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) September 7, 2018

im at a loss for words. we lost an inspiration to fans and many musicians. youre a musical icon forever. Rest in Peace Mac Miller 🖤 pic.twitter.com/SdHC73GCd3 — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) September 7, 2018

I WILL MISS YOU SO MUCH I FUCKING LOVE YOU DUDE THE GREATEST — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 7, 2018

I can’t keep losing friends like this…I wish I spent more time with you these past weeks…I’m so sorry… rip MAC…you wrote the soundtrack to my college years and I’m so happy I got to know you…this sucks this really really sucks. — CHARLIE PUTH (@charlieputh) September 7, 2018

I’m so fucked up right now this is so sad I can’t believe it R.I.P. MAC MILLER — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) September 7, 2018

#RIPMacMiller you were a super nice, funny and warm dude and I really enjoyed the time we got to hang together in the studio… Pittsburgh for life man, you will be missed. @MacMiller pic.twitter.com/dvcVytfKpF — Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder) September 7, 2018

Lost for words … please be kind to yourselves ❤️😔😔 I can’t even believe I’m hash tagging this #RipMacMiller prayers up x — ♕DinahJane (@dinahjane97) September 7, 2018

Mac Miller is a tragedy. Anyone implying that a woman could have saved him by just holding on a little tighter is working with an essential misunderstanding of the disease of addiction. Peace be with him and with everyone who wrestles with addiction or loves someone who does. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 8, 2018

Mac miller RIP x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 8, 2018

Rest In Peace Mac Miller. It’s a sad day. — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) September 7, 2018

so sad. mac miller was a great dude. when i began my career he went out of his way to talk to me on the phone and give me advice. an amazing artist and human being — LD (@lildickytweets) September 7, 2018

I never met Mac Miller but was a fan of his spirit. Seeing this tweet and then listening to this song today is heart breaking. Its so sad. x https://t.co/JwopG6JnWv — James Corden (@JKCorden) September 7, 2018

I cannot imagine what Mac Miller’s family and loved ones are feeling right now. I send love to his family, his friends, and his fans. pic.twitter.com/k32Em8kct1 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 7, 2018

So sad to hear about Mac Miller. Another young life, lost. Sending so much love and prayers to his family and loved ones. RIP ❤️ — Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) September 7, 2018