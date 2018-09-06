Beyoncé reflects on ‘monumental’ year in birthday letter to fans

type Music Current Status In Season performer Beyonce Knowles Genre Pop

Queen B has turned 37!

And while she undoubtedly spent her big day in a far more lavish way than the average birthday gal, she did do one thing we all do: post about it on Instagram. On Thursday, Beyoncé shared a candid snap of husband Jay Z taking a pic of her (very meta) while she cut into a birthday cake, adorned with strawberries and chocolate. The photo’s caption thanked fans for their support during this “monumental” year.

“At 36, I became a new mother of 3,” wrote the singer in the photo’s caption. “I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love. And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it. This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future. I love you, Hive. B”

Beyoncé actually celebrated her 37th birthday on September 4, but was probably too busy yachting in Sardinia, Italy to post on social media.