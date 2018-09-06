Watch airport workers hold dance celebration for Freddie Mercury's 72nd birthday

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? Those carting their luggage through London’s Heathrow airport faced a pleasant interruption in honor of Freddie Mercury’s 72nd birthday on Wednesday.

British Airways and the team behind the U.K. dance competition Strictly Come Dancing joined forces to perform spirited choreography inspired by the late icon. The performance was met with awe from travelers who cheered on as they watched the lively routine.

Today, members of our baggage team along with British Airways colleagues performed a tribute at T5 Arrivals to one-time Heathrow baggage handler Freddie Mercury, in support of @The_MPT! #ForeverFreddie #BohemianRhapsody pic.twitter.com/73l9aZM7ve — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) September 5, 2018

“Freddie Mercury was a truly British icon and I am delighted to ‘Break Free’ and celebrate his iconic life with my colleagues,” Virinder Bansal, a baggage service manager at Heathrow, said in a statement. “We hope passengers at Terminal 5 enjoy our surprising and unique welcome to the U.K., before we return to work. After all, ‘The Show Must Go On.’”

The location of the tribute, dubbed Freddie For A Day, is significant in that Mercury worked as a baggage handler there prior to joining Queen in 1970.

The celebration also served to raise awareness for the band’s charity The Mercury Phoenix Trust, which works to fight HIV/AIDS. Mercury died from AIDS-related complications in 1991 at the age of 45.

The event comes ahead of the cinematic release of the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which is set to hit theaters on Nov. 2. In the film, Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek portrays the singer.