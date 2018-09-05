Hear the first songs from Jeff Goldblum's jazz album

Jeff Goldblum is widely celebrated for his skills as an actor, but his performances in iconic movies like Jurassic Park and The Fly don’t represent the full extent of his talents. Goldblum also moonlights as a jazz pianist. Until now, only weekly visitors to L.A.’s Rockwell Table and Stage could hear his music, but this November Goldblum will release his debut jazz album. That album now has an official title: The Capitol Studios Sessions. Even better, you can hear two singles now.

The first single, “Cantaloupe Island,” features Goldblum jamming with his long-time band, the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, in a style that tries to replicate the live, improvisational energy of their Rockwell shows. The second single, “My Baby Just Cares For Me,” features singer Haley Reinhart joining Goldblum and the band, alongside Grammy-nominator trumpeter Till Brönner.

Even more famous friends pop up elsewhere on the album. Comedian Sarah Silverman provides vocals for the 1920s song “Me and My Shadow,” while Irish singer Imelda May guests on the ’40s classic “Straighten Up & Fly Right.”

Check out the full tracklist below, and listen to the first singles now. The Capitol Studios Sessions is out Nov. 9 from Decca Records.

The Capitol Studios Sessions Tracklist:

1. Cantaloupe Island

2. Don’t Mess With Mister T (feat. Till Brönner)

3. My Baby Just Cares For Me (feat. Haley Reinhart)

4. Straighten Up And Fly Right (feat. Imelda May & Till Brönner)

5. Jeff Introduces Sarah Silverman (feat. Sarah Silverman)

6. Me And My Shadow (feat. Sarah Silverman & Till Brönner)

7. Nostalgia In Times Square

8. It Never Entered My Mind (feat. Till Brönner)

9. Gee Baby (Aint I Good To You) (feat/ Haley Reinhart)

10. I Wish I Knew (How It Could Feel To Be Free)

11. This Bitter Earth (feat. Imelda May & Till Brönner)

12. Come On-A-My House (feat. Imelda May & Till Brönner)

13. Caravan (feat. Till Brönner)

14. Good Nights