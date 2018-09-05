Ashlee Simpson says 'Boyfriend' was about Lindsay Lohan and Wilmer Valderrama

Ashlee Simpson Ross is putting a years-old debate to bed — her hit “Boyfriend” really was about Lindsay Lohan.

Simpson Ross, 33, spilled the beans on Watch What Happens Live as she played Andy Cohen‘s “Plead the Fifth.”

Cohen asked, “In your 2005 song ‘Boyfriend,’ there were rumors that the lyrics ‘I didn’t steal your boyfriend,’ that that lyric was allegedly about you not stealing Wilmer Valderrama from Lindsay Lohan. Is that true, and how would you characterize your relationship with Lindsay?”

“I think I know the answer,” her husband Evan Ross, interjected jokingly.

“I mean, I hung out with [Valderrama] first, and I wasn’t interested in him at that point. And we’re great! All is well. By the way, they’re the best,” Simpson Ross replied.

When Cohen posed the question again, Simpson Ross said, “I didn’t [steal Valderrama]. I was done. But all love here.”

She also revealed that, on a scale of one to 10, her surprise about sister Jessica Simpson‘s split with Nick Lachey registered as a five.

In August 2005, Simpson Ross was a bit coyer about the real meaning of “Boyfriend.”

“It’s not about one person in particular. It’s just something every girl can relate to … [how] every girl out there sometimes thinks you stole her boyfriend. It’s just making fun of that,” Simpson Ross said at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards, according to MTV News.

In October 2005, Valderrama opened up to PEOPLE about both women. Valderrama, 38, said of Lohan, 32, “Everyone has moved on just fine. I really wish her love too because I really think she can use some.”

Lohan and Valderrama were first spotted together in May 2004, and PEOPLE reported that they had called it quits in November 2004.

Valderrama added of Simpson Ross, “We’ve been friends for about five-and-a-half years. All of a sudden we couldn’t be in the same room before people were saying we were making out.”

At the time, Valderrama refuted the public’s perception of him. “A lot of people are out to make me look like this womanizer,” he said to PEOPLE. “The press has created this bachelor persona, but it’s not really me. Hey, I take it as a compliment. It must be the first time in history where a sidekick on a show has this kind of persona offscreen.”