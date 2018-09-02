UPDATE: Bono’s vocal loss appears to be a temporary issue. On Sunday afternoon, a representative from U2 shared a statement from Bono regarding the canceled show and the future of the tour.

“I’ve seen a great doctor, and with his care, I’ll be back to full voice for the rest of the tour. So happy and relieved that anything serious has been ruled out,” he wrote. “My relief is tempered by the knowledge that the Berlin audience were so inconvenienced. There was an amazing atmosphere in the house, it was going to be one of those unforgettable nights but not for this reason…We can’t wait to get back there on November 13th.”

Bono’s team also shared a handwritten note from the rocker with EW, where he made a nod to the vocal struggle he had on Saturday while performing “Red Flag Day.” He wrote, “P.S. To the ones who sang ‘Red Flag Day’ for me last night, thanks. There are some high notes in that one. As always, ‘you take us higher.’”

EARLIER: The Irish rock band U2 canceled a concert in Berlin on Saturday night when lead singer Bono experienced a “complete loss of voice” partway through their performance.

“We’re so sorry for tonight’s cancellation,” bandmates Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr., and the Edge said in a statement posted on the U2 website. “Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice.”

Shortly after playing “Beautiful Day,” which concert videos show Bono struggling to sing, the singer halted the performance. In one such video, Bono can be seen apologizing to fans, saying he was “ready to sing for you, so something’s happened, and I think we cannot go on.” He invited fans to wait while the band took a 10-minute break to figure out what was going on, but ultimately, the rest of the show was called off.

U2 are scheduled to continue their 2018 Experience and Innocence tour Tuesday night in Cologne, but there is no word yet on whether they’ll be able to go on. “We don’t know what has happened and we’re taking medical advice,” they wrote. “As always, we appreciate our audience’s understanding and all our fans’ support in Berlin and those who traveled from afar. We will update you very soon.”