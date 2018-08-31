The Cranberries to release remastered edition of Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?

Here’s some juicy news!

On Friday, Irish rock band The Cranberries announced that their debut album is getting the box set treatment to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its initial release.

The expanded reissue of Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? — that features classics such as “Dreams” and “Sunday” — will be released October 19 by way of Island/UMe records.

The box set will include four CDs and limited clear vinyl, filled with album outtakes, live radio sessions, B-sides and more. The remastered edition of the 1993 number one album was originally slated for release in 2017, but was postponed following the death of lead singer Dolores O’Riordan in January 2018.