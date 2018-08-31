Eminem drops surprise new album Kamikaze: Listen here

Shady’s back!

Eminem surprised fans at midnight Thursday night by quietly dropping his new album Kamikaze, the rapper’s second full-length studio album in just eight months.

He announced the release of Kamikaze on Twitter: “Tried not 2 overthink this 1… enjoy,” Eminem wrote, adding a middle finger emoji.

The record contains 13 tracks — including the song “Venom,” which he wrote for the upcoming movie of the same name — and runs for approximately 45 minutes. Guest features include Joyner Lucas, Royce da 5’9″, and Jessie Reyes on two songs. Dr. Dre and Slim Shady are credited as executive producers.

The album art pays homage to the Beastie Boys’ legendary Licensed to Ill, showing a rudder from a jet plane. The rear side of the album shows the jet crashing into a wall, with the pilot flipping the bird.

“Shady punches back, and he’s naming names,” reads the album’s description on Apple Music.

Listen to Kamikaze below: