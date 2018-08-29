Taylor Swift holds moment of silence for Aretha Franklin at Detroit concert

Taylor Swift took a moment out of her Detroit concert on Tuesday night to pay tribute to Aretha Franklin. The Reputation singer called on the fans gathered in Ford Field to hold a moment of a silence for the Queen of Soul, who died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76 on Aug. 16.

“Last week we lost an irreplaceable force,” Swift said, as shown through audience-shot video of the salute. “Aretha Franklin did so much for music, she did so much for women’s rights, she did so much for civil rights.”

Taylor Swift held a moment of silence for Aretha Franklin during her Detroit show at Ford Field. @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/uX49e9zhDD — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 29, 2018

Swift continued: “She was one of those people where no matter what you said, no matter what glowing positive thing you said about her, it would be an understatement. Words could never, ever describe how many things she did in her lifetime that made our world a better place. And this is her home.”

The 26-year-old pop star then asked her crew to cut the lights on the stage so that “every single one of us could reflect on our love and respect for her and everything that she did in her life.”

Tuesday also marked the first of a two-day public viewing for Franklin’s fans to come and pay their respects. According to the Detroit Free Press, some waited overnight with lawn chairs outside of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, where the visitations took place.

Friday will mark the icon’s private funeral, which will be streamed online and aired on television. Among those attending are Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Shirley Caesar, Chaka Khan, and Ariana Grande.