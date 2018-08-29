Critically acclaimed Alabama soul octet St. Paul & the Broken Bones — who put on some of the most enjoyably sweaty throwdowns in music — are preparing to release their third album Young Sick Camellia on Sept. 7.

The nine-track collection, produced by prolific hip-hop dance maestro Jack Splash (Solange, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys), was preceded by the falsetto-rific single “Apollo,” whose spacey new video is premiering exclusively today on EW.

“This song is the closest I have to a love song to my wife,” says lead singer and co-songwriter Paul Janeway of the tune. “It’s also about isolation and living in my bubble. It was a song written live in the studio with Jack Splash being the conductor.”

Through three albums the group has evolved from its kinetic retro-soul origins to encompass a variety of sounds from funk to rock to Camellia’s club-friendly grooves, without ever losing their gritty R&B vibe. In the process, they’ve made believers out of the Rolling Stones — who asked the band to open two shows — and Elton John, who invited them to play his annual Oscar party.

St. Paul & the Broken Bones kick off the fall leg of their current cross-country tour Sept. 13 in San Antonio, TX.