Michael Jackson's Thriller to be remastered, released in IMAX for first time

type Music Current Status In Season performer Michael Jackson Genre Pop

The Eagles recently passed Michael Jackson’s Thriller on the Recording Industry Association of America’s list of best-selling albums, but the King of Pop will still have the last laugh. IMAX announced Wednesday, which would have been Jackson’s 60th birthday, that it was partnering with Jackson’s estate to digitally remaster the Thriller short film and release it in IMAX 3D for the first time ever.

Thriller was originally filmed by John Landis, as an adaptation of the most famous song from Jackson’s most famous album, and premiered in 1983. The new 3D version was first shown at the 2017 Venice Film Festival, but will now be available in IMAX 3D theaters for a limited engagement. The showings will run for one week only, starting Sep. 21.

The only catch? Thriller 3D will only be shown ahead of screenings of Eli Roth’s The House with a Clock in Its Walls.

Jackson passed away ten years ago this summer.