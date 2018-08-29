Kanye West apologizes for saying 'slavery was a choice' in tearful interview

Three months after stirring up controversy with his “slavery was a choice” comment, Kanye West has apologized.

“I don’t know if I properly apologized for how the slavery comment made people feel,” the rapper, 41, said during a radio interview with 107.5 WGCI Chicago.

“I’m sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment, and I’m sorry for people that felt let down by that moment,” West continued in reference to his explosive interview on TMZ and his proclamation of love for Donald Trump.

“And I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to talk to you about the way I was thinking and what I was going through and what led me to that and I just appreciate you guys holding on to me as a family,” Kanye continued.

The outspoken father of three also addressed his mental health and his bipolar diagnosis, which has become a talking point for many fans confused by his latest actions.

“The thing about being called crazy, the biggest stigma that has to be broken is that you instantly get written off,” West explained on the radio show.

“But you might be the only one who knows what they’re talking about. Also, what I wanna say to everyone listening right now– I have never really approached or addressed the slavery comment fully,” he continued.

“And it’s not something for me to overly intellectualize. This is something about the fact that it hurt people’s feelings and the way that I presented that piece of information,” West said.

“I could present in a way, more calm way, but I was ramped up. And I apologize. That happens when people are– I’m not blaming mental health, but I’m explaining mental health,” he added.

West also explained his “downfall” was caused by his strained friendship with clothing designer Don C.

“Don C was not around as much. The people that were around just didn’t care about me as much as Don C did,” West told 107.5 WGCI Chicago.

He also revealed he felt that if he had people around him who had his best interest at heart, the TMZ interview wouldn’t have gone left.

“They could have stopped it. They could have said ‘Yo this is going too far,” West continued in reference to his statement, “You hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice.”

West then broke down in tears saying, “Don is actually in town right now because I just told him I need him to be there for me so some s— like this don’t happen [again].”

West concluded the interview by thanking his fans “for riding with me,” and promised them “you gonna see a new ‘Ye.”