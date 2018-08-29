Andra Day’s 'Burn' music video gives Hamilton ballad a contemporary twist

Hamilton first started taking the world by storm in 2015, but artists still haven’t yet run out of ways to put their own spin on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical. Andra Day first covered the Eliza Hamilton power ballad “Burn” on The Hamilton Mixtape in 2016, but now a new music video has been released for her version of the song. Directed by Aurora Guerro, this “Burn” video reimagines the break-up song – in which Eliza rejects her Founding Father husband after he publicly admits to a scandalous extra-marital affair — in a contemporary setting. In black-and-white scenes, a modern woman has her own painful reaction to her partner’s affair.

Tweeting about the video after its release Wednesday morning, Miranda said that he was “crazy about it.” He also said Guerro was recommended to him by none other than famed director Ava DuVernay.

“Special thanks go out to @ava for this one,” Miranda wrote on Twitter. “I reached out to her and asked, ‘Who’s a great filmmaker I don’t know about yet who should direct the “Burn” video?’ And she connected us to Aurora Guerrero, so thank you Ava!”

DuVernay, it seems, is a great resource for fellow artists — she also advised J.J. Abrams about how to film the climactic lightsaber duel at the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“Burn” is not the first music video based on The Hamilton Mixtape. This week, a new video was also released for Mobb Deep’s “Boom Goes the Cannon,” and Riz Ahmed and others filmed their song “Immigrants (We Get The Job Done)” last year. Miranda has said in the past that he has started working on The Hamilton Mixtape, Vol. 2, but there is not much concrete information about that possible sequel at this time.

