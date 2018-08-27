Taylor Swift welcomed one of her signature songs’ namesakes to the stage at her Nashville concert over the weekend.

On Saturday night, Swift’s Reputation stadium tour stopped off in the home of country music and the singer invited some very fitting guests up on stage with her. Country stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill joined Swift for a rendition of her debut single — you guessed it — “Tim McGraw.”

“When you think Tim McGraw, I hope you think of my favorite song,” said Taylor pointing to the country icon on stage. Both McGraw and Faith later posted on Twitter to share their excitement over the shared moment.

Man, how cool can it be for a guy?!!

Thanx Taylor for having us on your stage…we had a blast! pic.twitter.com/UObPmVwR4P — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 26, 2018

Taylor, thank you for inviting us to be a part of last night in Nashville!! Your show was absolutely magical! pic.twitter.com/EbBI4HPWfz — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) August 26, 2018

Swift embraced her Music City roots during the show at Nissan Stadium, telling the crowd how she and her mother attended CMA Music Festival at the venue after her family made the move from Wyomissing, PA. She also gave a nod to her Navhille beginnings by performing “Better Man,” a ballad she wrote for country group Big Little Town.

Check out a video of Swift performing with McGraw and Hill below.

McGraw and Hill aren’t the only big names the star has invited up on stage since her tour kicked off in the spring. Bryan Adams, Shawn Mendes, and tour openers Charli XCX and Camila Cabello are just a few of the fellow singers to have graced Swift’s stage.