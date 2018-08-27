Fan charged after rushing stage at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Atlanta concert

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s blockbuster concert took an unexpected turn on Saturday night in Atlanta.

As the two megastars were finishing up the latest stop on their ongoing “On the Run II” tour at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium, a mysterious man rushed the stage and made a beeline for the couple. Atlanta police told the Associated Press that the man in question is 26-year-old Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell, and that he is currently being charged with simple battery. He was initially issued a citation for disorderly conduct and released.

Fan videos of the concert show the incident from different angles. As Beyoncé and Jay-Z finished up their closing performance of “Apes—” from their new collaborative album Everything Is Love, a figure can be seen rushing on stage. Backup dancers and concert security reacted quickly to the disruption, and many soon converged on the man identified as Maxwell.

In an Instagram post, Beyoncé’s spokeswoman Yvette Noel-Schure confirmed the singer and her husband are fine.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z performed a second show in Atlanta on Sunday night, this time without similar incident. Their “On the Run II” tour continues Aug. 29 in Orlando.

#OTRII the fight at the end!!! I need help dissecting this!!! pic.twitter.com/7MEiiQViKg — Ken Kemp (@kenkemp22) August 26, 2018