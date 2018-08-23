Hear Cher sing ‘SOS’ in new sneak peek from ABBA cover album

Those eagerly anticipating the release of Cher’s album of ABBA covers have been given an early treat on behalf of the superstar.

With the release of Dancing Queen fast approaching, the singer shared a clip featuring her rendition of the Swedish pop group’s “SOS” on Thursday. The video shows her name in sparkly graphics accompanied by the track.

The album comes on the heels of Cher’s role in the summer smash hit Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, in which the 72-year-old portrays Ruby, the mother of Donna (Meryl Streep) and grandmother of Sophie (Amanda Seyfried).

Announced in July, Dancing Queen was recorded and produced in London and Los Angeles with her longtime collaborator Mark Taylor. The album features Cher’s versions of “Waterloo, “The Winner Takes It All,” and of course “Dancing Queen.”

“I’ve always liked ABBA and saw the original Mamma Mia musical on Broadway three times,” Cher said in a statement after the news was revealed. “After filming Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, I was reminded again of what great and timeless songs they wrote and started thinking ‘why not do an album of their music?’ The songs were harder to sing than I imagined but I’m so happy with how the music came out. I’m really excited for people to hear it. It’s a perfect time.”

Dancing Queen, out Sept. 28, marks Cher’s first album since her 2013 release Closer to the Truth.