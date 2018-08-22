Watch Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman extended trailer featuring unreleased Prince song

Justine Browning
August 22, 2018 at 03:20 PM EDT

BlacKkKlansman

type
Movie
release date
08/10/18
performer
John David Washington, Adam Driver
director
Spike Lee
distributor
Focus Features
mpaa
R

One of the many impactful elements of Spike Lee’s darkly comedic yet harrowing BlacKkKlansman is its soundtrack.

Along with a score by Terence Blanchard, the ’70s-set film features tracks from James Brown, Al Green, and Diana Ross, as well as a previously unreleased rendition of “Mary Don’t You Weep” by Prince.

The singer’s cover is set to be included on the forthcoming posthumous release Piano & A Microphone 1983, and now Lee has released a video for the song featuring clips and images from BlacKkKlansman. The promo concludes with a photo of the filmmaker enjoying a laugh with the late music icon.

Inspired by true events, BlacKkKlansman tells the story of Ron Stallworth (played John David Washington), the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department — who takes on a dangerous undercover mission to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.

The drama also features Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, and Topher Grace. Watch Lee’s video for “Marry Don’t You Weep” above.

