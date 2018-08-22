A long-lost Carly Simon-Mick Jagger duet has been found after more than 45 years

A long-lost duet between Carly Simon and Mick Jagger has finally been unearthed after more than 45 years. The Associated Press reports that the song, possibly named “Fragile,” has never been heard in public and was only recently discovered on a tape owned by Matt Lee, a collector of Rolling Stones paraphernalia.

Jagger contributed uncredited backing vocals to Simon’s 1972 hit “You’re So Vain.” In her 2015 memoir Boys in the Trees, Simon revealed that the two had actually recorded another song the same day as their “You’re So Vain” session. She elaborated on this memory in a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

“We sat down at the piano and I started playing these chords – Mick asked me how I knew them all,” Simon said. “I played the chord sequence from the line [in ‘Vain’] that goes, ‘You gave away the things you loved,’ and he started singing. We had this little back and forth at the piano for about an hour.”

Simon even sang a line of the song from memory to her Rolling Stone interviewer: “Funny, funny, funny, funny, funny/ How love can make you cry.” But she said she didn’t know what had become of the recording, saying “[Producer] Richard Perry has been looking for that tape for years. Someone from Warner Brothers must have it.”

Now that Lee has the tape, he tells the AP that he’s sent a digital copy of the song to Rolling Stone in the hopes they can pass it on to Simon. Apparently Simon’s remembered line does match up with the song, with the exception that she and Jagger appear to be singing the word “change” rather than “cry.”