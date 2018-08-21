Drake grants birthday wish to little girl awaiting heart transplant

An 11-year-old girl awaiting a heart transplant had her spirits lifted when she received a surprise visit from Drake on Monday.

Sofia Sanchez, who is being treated at a children’s hospital in Chicago, had previously expressed her wish to meet the rapper for her birthday.

After undergoing open heart surgery earlier this month, Sanchez took park in the #KikiChallenge and recorded herself dancing to the star’s hit “In My Feelings” while getting out of her wheelchair. The trend, which involves socials media users performing silly dance moves to the hit, has inspired thousands, including Will Smith, to become involved.

The video quickly made the rounds online, with many urging Drake to meet with Sanchez, and the 31-year-old took notice and made the trip to the Windy City. The resulting heartfelt moment was captured by the staff at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital, who shared the footage on Instagram.

“Right when he came in I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ And I never pictured him that tall,” Sanchez says in the video. “I didn’t talk for a minute. I was like, ‘Is this real or fake?'”

In the post, Sanchez can be seen screaming with excitement and hugging Drake after he enters her room.

“It’s a miracle. Because it’s one of the first wishes I got in a long time … I wanted him to come cheer me up for my birthday this weekend,” Sanchez adds. “This is the best birthday present I ever had.”

The Canadian native also documented the emotional meeting on the photo sharing site, posting an image of himself alongside the little girl.

“Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball,” he captioned the picture.

He also posted a touching photo of Sanchez in her hospital bed wearing a hat featuring the logo from his latest album, Scorpion.