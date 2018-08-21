Dolly Parton wins the internet with 'Jolene'-inspired 'distracted boyfriend' meme

Dolly Parton is good at internet-ing. The “9 to 5” singer-songwriter became an official meme-r when she shared a special “Jolene”-inspired take on the “distracted boyfriend” image. It’s not clear if she made this one herself, but we’d like to imagine Parton taking a couple minutes out of her day to throw stuff like this together on Photoshop.

“Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene/ I’m begging of you please don’t take my man,” Parton sings in the 1974 country classic. “Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene/ Please don’t take him just because you can.”

Now the words have been adapted into a meme the 72-year-old couldn’t help but share.

Parton has been revisiting some of her other career highs as of late, though not necessarily in meme form. She appeared on Reese Witherspoon’s Shine On interview series to talk about Whitney Houston and “I Will Always Love You,” and she says the 9 to 5 gang is getting back together for a movie sequel.

The country legend was recently honored by non-profit organization Leadership Tennessee with the inaugural Dolly Parton Excellence in Leadership Award.

“My dream was to make as many people happy as I could in this life, and I am grateful to Leadership Tennessee and First Lady Crissy Haslam for recognizing our work done to improve the lives of all Tennesseans,” Parton said at a ceremony at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “Even more humbling is for decades to come the future leaders of Tennessee will receive an award with the Parton family name attached to it, and for that I am truly honored and thankful.”