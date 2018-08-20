When we think of the MTV Video Music Awards, the thrilling performances (Who could ever forget Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” or Britney’s “I’m a Slave 4 U” — or that time that the two of them kissed on the VMA stage?) tend to be the first things that come to mind. But lest we forget, it’s an awards show first and foremost!

This Monday, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, The Carters, Childish Gambino, and Drake will face off at the 2018 VMAs for the honor of Video of the Year. But what came before Jay and Bey hung out in the Louvre, or Donald Glover danced shirtlessly around an exceptionally violent warehouse, or Camila left Fifth Harmony and indulged in telenovelas?

Throw it back and test your knowledge of three decades of Video of the Year winners, ahead!