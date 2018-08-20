Cardi B opens MTV VMAs with surprise reveal

Cardi B is back and cradling her precious little one: a shiny silver Moon Person.

The “I Like It” rapper opened the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall swaddling a pink blanket meant to look like her new baby girl, Kulture Kiari.

“I’m the empress. The liberals voted for me. It’s a full house, everybody’s here! No wonder my internet is slow, I got no service,” she said, while revealing the statuette under the blanket.

The VMAs marked her first major public appearance since giving birth to her daughter with husband Offset on July 10. Three weeks ago, she pulled out of Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic World Tour to focus on her family. Charlie Wilson, Ella Mai, and Boyz II Men are filling in, and Ciara will also make select appearances.

She’s up for 10 nominations at Monday night’s award show, the most of any artist, followed by the Carters (Beyoncé and Jay-Z) with eight. Cardi B scored a win early in the night, with “I Like It” named VMA’s Song of the Summer ahead of the live show.