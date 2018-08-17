We asked a celebrity tarot card reader what the Song of the Summer is

The verdict is still out for this year’s Song of Summer, with frontrunners “I Like It” by Cardi B and “Girls Like You” by Maroon 5 up against late entries from Robyn (“Missing U”) and Cher (covering ABBA’s “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)”)

In search of divine Song of Summer intervention, EW sat down with celebrity tarot reader Angie Banicki, who uses a curated music playlist to guide her sessions (she’s worked with Usher, Sophia Bush, Lea Michele, and even read at Gwenyth Paltrow’s recent Goop wellness summit). Banicki didn’t just give us a satisfying pick, she also provided insight into the contenders.

Getty

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: When are we going to know the Song of the Summer?

ANGIE BANICKI: I have exact timing. Between August 12 and August 23. It may not be clear right away it’s the song of the summer. Something hasn’t yet completed the cycle.

Let’s talk about the contenders. How come Drake is always in his feelings?

He feels what the world feels. That is part of his magic and what makes him relatable. He knows that, so he’s okay to keep being lost in that. When things go to a happy place, Drake goes to a happy place.

If 5 Seconds of Summer doesn’t have the song of the summer, do they need to change their name to 5 Seconds of Fall?

Relax. It’s fine. They can stay. Don’t do anything crazy.

Why aren’t we talking more about Janelle Monae’s Dirty Computer album?

That album is not the one. It’s not fair what happened.

Christina Aguilera’s comeback album Liberation didn’t liberate critics, and there was no surefire Song of Summer contender of the record. What held her back?

Page of Pentacles and Spiritual Union — she hasn’t hit her greatest point yet. Which, to me, is not what I expected. We’re going to be surprised on how she peaks. It’s going to be a woman who helps make this happen.

Like Cher? Are we finally getting a sequel to Burlesque?

It’s being very, very clear. No. It’s not Cher, but it’s going to be big.

Why is Cher doing an ABBA covers album?

She feels like she’s learning something. There’s some level of surprise to it. Is Cher in a relationship? Yes, the song just switched to “When I Get My Hands on You” by The New Basement Tapes.

Who exactly is Post Malone?

He’s going to tell us. It’s otherworldly. It’s only just begun. Does he not do interviews? He needs to.

So what genre is the song of the summer?

It’s definitely a love song.

Is it Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You”?

No, it’s not that song. No return on investment.

Have we already heard the song?

This I don’t know. It’s not telling me. Don’t decide yet. It’s coming out around now and finally breaking through.

Cardi B’s “I Like It” is the frontrunner. Is that the song?

That was a good option, but, sorry, not anymore.

The late entry is Robyn’s “Missing U.” Is it her?

This might be it. Out of everything, “Missing U” is the best. Her album will do well. This is good.

This interview has been edited and condensed.