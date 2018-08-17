Janet Jackson drops first song and music video in three years

The Queen of Pop is back with a global anthem.

After a three year hiatus, Janet Jackson has returned with the release of her new single “Made For Now” in collaboration with Daddy Yankee. Daddy Yankee, who found worldwide success with smash-hit “Despacito,” is teaming up with Jackson for an Afro-beat-inspired tune that unites their global sounds.

The pair will be performing the song live for the first time Friday on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

This has been quite the summer for the 52-year-old “Feedback” singer, who recently headlined Essence Festival in New Orleans as well as the Panorama Festival in New York.

Inspired by Jackson’s love of music from around the globe, the single is meant to move listeners to enjoy their lives and live for today. The music video — which was shot on the streets of New York City — is a block party celebration featuring international dancers from Ghana, Nigeria, Grenada, Trinidad, and the U.S.

The song is produced by Harmony Samuels, who has crafted tracks for some of music’s biggest names, including Ariana Grande, Mary J. Blige, Maroon 5, and Jennifer Lopez.

Fans should be sure to catch Jackson on Sept. 29 when she headlines the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park.